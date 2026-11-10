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Stephen Pollard

By

Stephen Pollard

Opinion

Iran’s attacks on France exposes the West’s dangerous weakness

From cyber sabotage to assassination plots, Tehran has repeatedly threatened our security – yet our leaders' feeble response only emboldens the regime

November 10, 2026 11:43
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A customer notice displayed on empty fresh-food refrigerators at a supermarket in Nevez, France, on October 12, 2026, following a cyberattack (Image: Getty Images)
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French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot revealed yesterday that last month’s cyberattack on supermarket fridges and freezers was the work of Shahid Kaveh, the cyber unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). That was followed by today's Wall Street Journal story that US planes have been evacuated from RAF Mildenhall after an Iranian threat.

You’d have to be a Grade A useful idiot of the Iranian regime to be in any way surprised by any of this. The regime has long been a cancer not just on the Middle East but globally, as both the world’s leading funder of terror and as one of the main terrorist actors, especially through the IRGC.

And yet despite the litany of attacks by Iran on the West – direct attacks which threaten our safety – we still treat the regime with kid gloves. Donald Trump’s attack on Iran was correct in conception; the problem was his all too typical refusal to follow through. Just as he left the Iranian protestors high and dry in January – having urged them to “keep protesting” and promising that “help is on its way” – so when he took the correct step of seeking to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten the US and its allies, he suddenly stopped before the job was near finished. Now he has said that any resumption is "highly unlikely".

This is partly because, as the acronym has it, TACO (Trump always chickens out) but mainly because the US was left without any support, other than from Israel. Western nations have repeatedly refused to treat Iran as the enemy it is, even helping to draw up the appalling JCPOA (the nuclear deal) under Obama.

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Topics:

Iran

IRGC

Donald Trump

MI5

Golders Green

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