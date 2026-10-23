Become a Member
Stephen Pollard

By

Stephen Pollard

Opinion

Inside Israel, I see how little haters worldwide understand this election

Benjamin Netanyahu’s future is at stake – but the issues for voters in a nation recovering from trauma are far removed from luxury beliefs of critics living safely abroad

October 23, 2026 18:41
Copy of GettyImages-2295160489.jpg
Benjamin Netanyahu at a Likud campaign rally on September 17, 2026 in Tel Aviv (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

There is a contradiction at the heart of next week’s election in Israel.

It is, for sure, an election about Benjamin Netanyahu – about his past record and, even more, about where Israel would be be heading were he to remain as prime minister.

But those questions have very different meanings inside and outside Israel.

Outside – for almost the entire rest of the world – the issue of Netanyahu is the issue of the Gaza war, with the prime minister having become a canvas on which Israel-haters draw whatever they wish.

To get more from opinion, click here to sign up for our free Editor's Picks newsletter.

Topics:

Israeli elections

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper