‘I’m delighted the PM has started the national conversation on social care’

Wednesday’s announcement that #socialcare will be a priority for the government feels like an important moment for everyone who cares about how we support the most vulnerable people in our society.

I was particularly proud to see the Prime Minister make this announcement at our sister organisation, Jewish Care, with colleagues from the National Care Forum. It feels significant that a national conversation about the future of care was hosted by the Jewish community, reflecting our long tradition and strong priority of caring for people across generations.

I’m also encouraged that Baroness Louise Casey’s long-awaited Independent Commission on Adult Social Care report is being brought forward to next summer. I have been concerned about the lengthy timeline for reform – we need swift, decisive recommendations that can turn ambition in a sector which is often held together with sticky tape into lasting change – and the launch of the Big Conversation on Care is equally welcome. I agree with the premise – for this to work, reform must be co-designed with people with lived experience and involve all the system's stakeholders.

It is also very encouraging to see a commitment to working across party lines. Social care is a national issue and needs a genuinely national conversation, using all the expertise we have.