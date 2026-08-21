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Dr Daniel Allington

By

Dr Daniel Allington

Opinion

Ignoring reality of Islamist hate will lead to disaster

Government must do better or moderate Muslims, Jews and the rest of society will pay the price

August 21, 2026 09:00
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People attend a rally organised by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, opposite Downing Street in central London on May 10, 2026. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images)
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I was privileged recently to hear a presentation by Rabbi Yonah Bookstein on the commemoration of anti-Jewish pogroms in Poland. As the rabbi told his audience, the most that the authorities would usually permit was a grudging acknowledgement of the victims. Acknowledging the perpetrators – for the most part, Polish Catholics – tended to be a bridge too far.

Britain today would appear to have a similar problem.

When confronted with atrocities, our leaders can just about bring themselves to talk about antisemitism, but only as if it came from nowhere, and as if nobody knew the cause.

The result? More money to fund higher fences around Jewish institutions – combined with tacit acceptance that the threat against that such defensive measures protect will continue to increase.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

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