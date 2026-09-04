If antizionism can thrive in the most Jewish city on earth outside of Israel, it can thrive everywhere

The other day I found myself profoundly moved by this striking opening paragraph of an article about our latest Prime Minister, Andy Burnham. The author I will not name, to spare her blushes, but the paper it was published in was the Guardian. Here it is:
“This is a vulnerable confession, but I spend way too much time on the social media of the New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani. Whether he is seemingly effortlessly speaking Mandarin, hanging out with kids or charmingly accepting that he should wear a cycle helmet, the man with the million-watt smile is my antidepressant. (Even more vulnerable confession: I believe, irrationally, he is looking after my elder son, who lives there.)”
Reader, I was moved to nausea. Not since the heady days of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour Party have I seen such cringe-inducing sycophancy. But whereas the love for Magic Grandpa was more ideological than physical, the paragraph quoted above has something a little more carnal about it; not sexual, but more in the nature of a schoolgirl crush. To which one can only say: love, he isn’t going to notice you. And besides, he’s already married – to a woman, as it happens, who liked social media posts celebrating the October 7 massacre as “collective liberation” and claiming that reports of sexual violence on that day were hoaxes.
I’m trying to think of the last time I had a crush, of any kind, on a politician. I remember thinking Virginia Bottomley (remember her?) a fine-looking woman, but this was never going to translate into a vote for her or her party. I used to think Ken Livingstone was a fine politician until he went bananas; once, while in the House of Commons lobby, I saw someone I thought I knew, and waved at him; it turned out to be Livingstone, whom I didn’t know at all, but at least he waved back, which was sweet of him.
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