If antizionism can thrive in the most Jewish city on earth outside of Israel, it can thrive everywhere

Anyway, Mamdani, he of the million-watt smile. I have some skin in this game, for I am a dual US/UK citizen, and regard New York City as my second spiritual home – or I did, until he got elected.

I wonder whether I’d have voted for him if I was living in New York. For although I cannot conceive of any circumstances under which I would vote Republican, there is something about him I find off-putting. It’s hard to put my finger on it, but try this: in composing a panel of 18 NYC lawyers to oversee judicial appointments, he managed to do so without choosing a single Jew. This is, statistically speaking, quite fantastic: the odds against it, assuming that 30 per cent of NYC lawyers are Jewish (this is the lowest estimate; some say it’s 50 per cent), are less than one in 500. If we say 50 per cent are Jewish, that figure slumps to one in 250,000. I don’t think Mamdani is a gambling man, but if he ever went to the track and I was behind him at the queue for the bookies, I’d be looking over his shoulder to see which horse he was betting on.

Another thing: when his office issued a map of New York City and its ethnic enclaves around the time of the World Cup, it included areas called “Little Palestine” and “Little Egypt”, but did not mention anything about Jews (or Irish, or Italians). I’ve been going to New York since I was an infant and I’d never heard of these places until then.

These problems only arose after he was elected, but there were plenty of warning signs before: his support for BDS, his declaration that his support for Palestine was “crucial” to his identity, his somewhat eyebrow-raising statement that “we have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF.” I think this refers to the fact that some NYPD officers took part in law-enforcement exchanges in Israel, especially after 9/11, focused on counterterrorism and mass casualty attacks, but it’s a rather emotive way of putting it, no? And so on and so on.

Why should this matter? We’re thousands of miles away. But I think we should be worried. The Green Party may be slipping in the polls, but they’re not done yet, and all it will take for them to get a full head of steam up again will be for Andy Burnham to do something which enrages the anti-Israel faction of the Labour Party, and they are fairly easy to enrage.

The problem is that antizionism, which is a polite word for antisemitism, is now baked into the politics of both the hard left and the hard right, and it doesn’t take a great leap to imagine those attitudes seeping into the centre. And if this can happen in the most Jewish city on earth outside of Israel, it can happen everywhere, and all it will take is someone with a million-watt smile and the ability to hang out with kids and wear a cycle helmet. I suppose speaking Mandarin effortlessly is too high a bar for a British politician.