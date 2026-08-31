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David Harris

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David Harris

Opinion

How the UN’s 2001 ‘anti-racism’ conference in Durban helped shape today’s hatred of Israel

Twenty-five years ago, a gathering meant to combat prejudice and champion human rights became a watershed for the campaign to demonise, delegitimise and isolate the Jewish state and Jewish people

August 31, 2026 15:35
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Vice-president of the World Jewish Congress, Lord Janner of Braunstone, holds up a leaflet featuring a picture of Hitler and the question 'What if I had won?', with no Israel listed among the supposed benefits, at the World Conference Against Racism in Durban on September 3, 2001. (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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Durban is South Africa’s third most populous city. Situated on the Indian Ocean, it is the country’s busiest port and home to some of its loveliest beaches.

But for many, Durban has become synonymous with something entirely different, and far more sinister. Twenty-five years ago at this time, it hosted two major gatherings under the umbrella of the UN-sponsored World Conference Against Racism.

One was the official governmental conference, attended by virtually every UN member state – at least until the United States and Israel withdrew because of a concerted effort to turn the conference into an anti-Israel, antizionist onslaught.

As Secretary of State Colin Powell said on September 3, 2001: “I know that you do not combat racism by conferences that produce declarations containing hateful language, some of which is a throwback to the days of ‘Zionism equals racism;’ or supports the idea that we have made too much of the Holocaust; or suggests that apartheid exists in Israel; or that singles out only one country in the world – Israel – for censure and abuse.”

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Topics:

Antizionism

Antisemitism

United Nations

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