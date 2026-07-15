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Dan Sacker

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Dan Sacker

Opinion

How David Miliband’s speech on leadership echoed the teachings of Rabbi Sacks

The key question is not ‘what does the incoming Prime Minister believe?’ It is ‘what still stands between him and the unchecked exercise of power, whoever he turns out to be?’

July 15, 2026 10:57
David Miliband GettyImages-2284784358
David Miliband, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, delivers The Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks Annual Memorial Lecture on July 9, 2026 (Image: Getty Images)
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In a matter of days, Andy Burnham will walk through the famous black door of 10 Downing Street to become Britain’s seventh Prime Minister in ten years. Last week, I had the privilege of hearing a lecture by the man many feel is “the one that got away” and many are speculating is about to return.

David Miliband, the former foreign secretary, Labour Party leadership candidate, and current president of the International Rescue Committee, delivered the annual Rabbi Sacks Memorial Lecture at the LSE. His subject, appropriately ironic given the current political environment, was power – who holds it, who checks it, and what happens when the checks fail. But what struck me most wasn’t Miliband’s own analysis, sharp as it was. It was how directly he drew his analysis from Rabbi Sacks’ own ideas.

Rabbi Sacks was never a religious leader who confined his thinking to the pulpit. He spent his entire life arguing that Jewish tradition had something indispensable to add to, as he called it, “the conversation of humankind”, by which he meant the world at large. When it came to influencing secular discourse, one of his most impactful teachings was a distinction we have almost entirely lost the habit of making: the difference between power and influence.

In the Hebrew Bible, as Rabbi Sacks taught and David Miliband recalled, leadership was deliberately split three ways. Kings held power – formal, coercive, and therefore dangerous. Priests held institutional authority: the guardians of law, order and continuity. Prophets held no formal office, only the moral standing to say uncomfortable things to whoever did hold power. Rabbi Sacks’ point was not that one of these was superior to the others. It was that a society only stays healthy while it keeps all three in equilibrium. A king unrestrained by a priest or prophet becomes a tyrant. A priesthood without prophecy hardens into bureaucracy. And prophecy without institutions to answer collapses into a righteous, but ultimately useless, noise.

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