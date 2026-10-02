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Baroness Ruth Deech

By

Baroness Ruth Deech

Opinion

Holocaust education is not working in the fight against contemporary antisemitism

It teaches people to care about dead Jews, not living ones, universalises a unique tragedy, consigns the hatred to the past and ignores Israel

October 2, 2026 15:31
Auschwitz_(10901104645).jpg
The railway track leading to the 'Death Gate' at the Auschwitz II Birkenau extermination camp (Image: Getty)
5 min read
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At the start of the Jewish new year, I have been struck by the number of messages and actions by our government that are at cross purposes with each other.

The disconnect between the Holocaust Education Trust dinner in September celebrating its success, while the keynote speaker Sir Simon Schama called the accusation of genocide against Israel “a profound lie” and the “new blood libel”; the disconnect between the Holocaust education given to teenagers at school but who then plan to march against Israel on October 7, the anniversary of the slaughter in Israel by Hamas, and who make Jewish students' lives on campus difficult; Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband ("a proud Jew" he called himself – who knew?) appeasing a section of his voters by imposing sanctions on the West Bank while ignoring the Chief Rabbi's warning that it will fuel antisemitism; I worry about our local synagogue being surrounded by police and concrete blocks during holiday services and needing £350,000 of security infrastructure which the government is unlikely to fund.

I would like to offer the following analysis of what I believe lies behind these conflicts.

For decades, Holocaust education and memorialisation have been treated as the central tool for addressing antisemitism. Yet its core flaw is now impossible to ignore: it teaches people to care about dead Jews, not living ones.

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Topics:

Holocaust Educational Trust

Auschwitz

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