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Michelle Wolodarsky

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Michelle Wolodarsky

Opinion

God save New York – a love letter to the capital of world Jewry (sorry, Tel Aviv, your day will come)

Even amid rising antisemitism also in this great city, the decay need not turn to rot. America still has free speech, robust democracy, economic dynamism and a constitution steeped in admiration for us – freedoms and attitudes Europe is losing, or never truly had

August 13, 2026 17:30
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Temple Emanu-El in New York City. (Image: Getty Images)
7 min read
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Is New York still for Jews? Since October 7 and the rise of Mamdani and the “Habibi City” movement, as New York Magazine put it in their viral issue this week, it seems like the quick answer is no.

And indeed, Jews are leaving New York. Though there are no official stats (it is still not common practice in the US to keep lists of Jews), what we do know is that the number of Florida’s new residents from New York grew by over 500,000 in the last 12 months, according to the US census.

It’s not an exodus, but it’s happening.

And can you blame people for wanting to move to greener pastures (or humid marshlands) to live among their own and significantly lower their tax payments?

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Topics:

New York

Antisemitism

Zohran Mamdani

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