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Lottie Cannon

By

Lottie Cannon

Opinion

For me, Amsterdam has been about canals, cycling and Shabbat dinners – not antisemitism

I think sometimes adults accidentally trap young Jews inside narratives of fear. Yes, the hatred is real but I do not want it to become the defining story of my year abroad

June 12, 2026 16:24
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View of one of the canals in Amsterdam.(Image: Getty Images)
3 min read

Since moving to Amsterdam for my year abroad, there’s one reaction I’ve heard more than any other.

“Oh, I’ve heard the antisemitism there is awful.”

Usually, it comes almost immediately after someone hears where I’m studying. Before they ask whether I’m enjoying it. Before they ask about my course, my friends or even whether I like the city itself. The assumption has already been made.

I do understand where that reaction comes from. Since October 7, Jewish students across the world have had to think more carefully about safety, visibility and identity in ways many of our peers simply have not. Amsterdam is no exception, particularly after Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were chased through the city centre in what some rioters called a “Jew hunt” in November 2024. People are not imagining these things. I started university in September 2023 and had barely three weeks before October 7 happened. In many ways, my entire university experience has existed alongside conversations about antisemitism and Israel. I am very aware of that reality already which is why this can feel so frustrating.

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Topics:

Amsterdam

Antisemitism

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