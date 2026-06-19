Even an escape to the sun lies in the long shadow of this conflict

Last month my wife and I were in Spain, in a city I shall call Milesdeperros. We visit this city biannually, staying in a flat kindly loaned to us by dear friends. Milesdeperros is a handsome, self-assured working city. It feels safe, orderly, hospitable to visitors but not in thrall to them. Lately, we have scant interest in going anywhere else. We have seen our share of the world, and experienced more than enough excitement. We have both come under fire in our younger days: twice, in my wife’s case. Once, when she ignored advice and crossed the invisible sectarian frontier on a Belfast street to buy crisps at a newsagent. Again, when she broke curfew to lead a company of trainee nuns down the fire escape of their Jerusalem hotel on a sortie to a nocturnal falafel stand.

The pursuit of food is less hazardous in Milesdeperros, and we save up our modest discretionary income all year to splurge on its abundance of excellent restaurants. Milesdeperros is also a dog-fancier’s paradise, full of fashionable breeds parading themselves on walks. They frequently make detours to greet my wife. She is one of those people who exert an irresistible allure upon dogs, and she keenly reciprocates this canine ardour.

The dog outside the fruteria was different. We spotted it en route to the supermarket. It stood tethered beside the boxes of produce, a tiny, trembling, shaggy mutt; an angry draft excluder yapping at every passing member of its species. It was still there when we came back almost half an hour later and stopped to buy oranges. We feared it had been abandoned.

I took the oranges inside, and hailed the shopkeeper. He is from Pakistan, and welcomes the chance to use his English. Suddenly a diminutive, eccentrically garbed woman bustled past me like a localised tornado and slammed down a selection of purchases on the counter. She proceeded to enact, at furious pace and volume, a one-woman five-act opera – an improvised and extended masterwork of fortissimo melodrama in which every element of the transaction seemingly imperiled her honour, her safety and what fragments remained of her sanity. She embarked upon great arias of indignation. She flung open her purse, upended it, and emptied a cascade of coppers upon the counter with an emotive brio that would have left awestruck the great Yiddish tragedians of yore. The shopkeeper, evidently accustomed to this, waited with placid amiability for her performance to run its course.