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Liel Leibovitz

By

Liel Leibovitz

Opinion

Did you hear the one about the pro-Palestine Jewish comic who tried to reason with an antisemite?

Lucas Zelnick’s pleading with the heckler was too grating even for the audience. These days, we no longer crack dumb jokes or engage in dialogue at any cost. These days, we fight back

November 5, 2026 16:53
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Lucas Zelnick (Image: Lucas Zelnick/Instagram)
3 min read
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Viral videos circulating on social media are rarely good sources of profound political insight, but a clip making the rounds online this week is the rare exception. It was taken during a stand-up performance by Lucas Zelnick, a New York City-based comedian. As Zelnick is yakking it up, a member of the audience decides to heckle him.

“I’m against Jews!” she shouts.

Zelnick looks genuinely surprised. He asks her to clarify what she means by her statement, and the woman doubles down. “You guys are evil!” she shouts again, explaining that her belief is predicated on “what’s happening in Palestine”.

At the mention of the P Word, Zelnick springs into action.

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Topics:

United States

Antisemitism

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