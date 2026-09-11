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Melanie Phillips

By

Melanie Phillips

Opinion

Dana Nessel is really arguing that Jewish survival is an obstacle to the perfection of the world

The statement by Michigan’s Jewish attorney-general is another example of how liberals channel Christian redemption into their secular belief system

September 11, 2026 13:21
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Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on August 21, 2024 (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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Along with the preceding month of Ellul, the High Holy Days are a period of introspection for Jews. The aim is to change our attitudes and behaviour so that we might become our best selves.

It’s a high bar. This is an era, however, in which such a desire to change has widely gone out of fashion. More and more people can’t see the point of needing to change themselves at all. In place of that effort has come an adherence to dogma that can’t be challenged. This involves forcing others to see things your way and, when they don’t, blaming and shaming them.

In this deeply polarised culture, it’s impossible to get such people to change their approach because they’re in the grip of ideologies that are held to represent nothing less than the redemption of the world. The striking thing is that these are secular ideas which aim to supplant biblical precepts. Yet they mimic the Christian paradigm of sin, guilt, penance and redemption.

Many on the extreme right today often profess Christian belief, sincere or not. They hold the Jews guilty of the sin of creating the liberal universalism that has driven the West off the rails, which can only be redeemed by driving the Jews out. For their own part, liberals strikingly channel Christian sin, penance and redemption into their secular belief system.

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