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Dominic Green

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Dominic Green

Opinion

Case of fake Palestinian is perfect example of middle class need to perform as an ‘oppressed minority’

The outing of Hannah Gann, who claimed to be Palestinian and Afro-Tunisian in order to pursue her anti-Israel activism, is a sign of the times

September 29, 2026 17:20
Copy of hanna gann credit youtube
Hannah Gann (Credit: YouTube)
4 min read
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Hannah Gann teaches history in a public school in west Philadelphia. People say that America’s schools no longer produce winners, but a local group once parked a van outside Gann’s school with a billboard reading “Hannah Gann: 10th Grade Teacher and Philadelphia’s Leading Antisemite”.

Gann’s identity as a mixed-race woman of Palestinian and Afro-Tunisian heritage was central to her activism.

In December 2023, she was one of the speakers at a Philly Palestinian Coalition demo whose name, “Flood Philly for Gaza”, echoed that of Hamas’s name for the October 7 massacres – Al-Aqsa Flood.

“When a Palestinian child picks up a rock or a slingshot in the face of Israeli tanks or machine guns, we owe them that same energy!” Gann told the crowd. “We owe them to take it to these streets and f*** the police until Palestine is free!”

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