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White Jewish pro-Gaza activist ‘with settler family’ admits pretending to be black and Palestinian

Hannah Gann confessed to lying about her identity ‘for years’ before revealing she is, in fact, a ‘white woman of significant privilege and wealth’

September 24, 2026 11:39
Gann.png
Hannah Gann (Instagram/MsGannOnTheGram)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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A pro-Gaza activist who pretended to be both black and Palestinian has now admitted that she is a white, Jewish woman “of significant privilege and wealth”.

Hannah Gann, from Philadelphia, PA, confirmed that she had been “lying for years” about her heritage in a “sick and deluded distraction” after two pro-Palestine organisations she worked with outed her as white.

In a joint statement this week, the Racial Justice Organising Committee (RJOC) and Philly Educators for Palestine (PEFP) wrote: “Members met with Hannah and questioned her about her background on Thursday, and after an hour of discussion, Hannah finally admitted she lied.

Hannah Gann (Instagram/MsGannOnTheGram)Hannah Gann (Instagram/MsGannOnTheGram)[Missing Credit]

Gann has been a vocal activist in the local area and on social media for several years.

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Topics:

USA

Pro-Palestine protests

Pro-Palestine

Gaza

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