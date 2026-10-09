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Stephen Pollard

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Stephen Pollard

Opinion

Burnham calls out the Greens’ antizionism – but is his hostility to Israel much better?

While Polanski et al can only shout about the Jewish state, Labour can – and does – go after it. Isn’t the worse villain then the government that is actually sanctioning Jerusalem?

October 9, 2026 14:45
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British Prime Minister Andy Burnham (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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It’s not quite the same as being a little bit pregnant, but Andy Burnham’s call on Thursday for the Green Party leadership to commit to reversing their ‘Zionism is racism’ vote is as near as dammit the political equivalent.

The prime minister said, quite rightly, that the motion was “a completely wrong decision” that effectively ruled out a two-state solution. “For that reason, it shouldn’t be supported in any way, shape or form. I would call on the leadership of the Green Party to say that it will be reversed and it won’t be Green Party policy.”

That’s certainly a good reason to reject it. I’m also willing to credit Burnham with believing what I think is the main reason, even though he hasn’t actually said it for himself: that the motion commits the Greens to Jew hate as part of its platform. (JC readers really don’t need me to elaborate on why it is deeply antisemitic; we will take that as read.) I have my differences with the prime minister and his government on Israel, but I accept that he considers that Israel has a right to exist, and that Jews who go to synagogue aren’t racist even though we say a prayer for the state of Israel.

But that’s the little bit pregnant bit. Because while Burnham may accept all that in theory, in practise the difference between the government and the Greens is one of degree.

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Zack Polanski

Green Party

Labour

Israel

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