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Stephen Pollard

By

Stephen Pollard

Opinion

Britain’s awful silence when Turkey calls Israel a ‘burden’ for humanity

The UK and EU are always so ready to leap into ministerial statement-mode when the Jewish state does anything with which they disagree. The hypocrisy and double standards are blatant

July 3, 2026 16:40
Pollard.jpg
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attends a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on June 16, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
2 min read

I’m waiting. Still waiting.

It’s been a day since Hakan Fidan, the Turkish foreign minister, went full Hitler, saying Israel is a “burden that humanity can no longer bear” and a “problem” for the world. Problems need solutions, of course. A final solution, perhaps?

As of writing, there’s been not a word of criticism, not a whisper of disagreement from our esteemed foreign secretary, from our even more esteemed prime minister, or from any of our esteemed allies in either the EU or NATO who are always so ready to leap into ministerial statement-mode when Israel does anything with which they disagree.

But when it comes to Turkey referring to the Jewish state as a burden that humanity can no longer bear then there is not a word from any of them. And believe me, I’m not going to hold my breath.

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Topics:

Turkey

Erdogan

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