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Martha Levy

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Martha Levy

Opinion

Barnet Labour condemns Green antisemitism but dodges difficult questions about its own party

A council motion presented as a gesture of solidarity with the Jewish community raises concerns about rather selective outrage at the heart of local politics

October 14, 2026 14:44
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Hendon Town Hall (Image: Steve Cadman/Wikipedia)
2 min read
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The Labour Leader of Barnet Council has tabled a motion for the council meeting on October 20 entitled “Antisemitism is Racism”.

At first glance, this seems a welcome gesture of solidarity with Barnet’s Jewish community. At a time when many of us are experiencing unprecedented levels of fear, and some are questioning whether they have a future in our country, such solidarity matters.

Yet I cannot help but regard this motion as a deeply cynical political exercise. It appears designed to capitalise on the controversy surrounding antisemitism within the Green Party, allowing Barnet Labour to point an accusing finger at its political opponents while conveniently deflecting attention from the continuing problem of antisemitism within its own national party, which many of its local representatives have failed to confront.

After all, antisemitism is already recognised as a form of racism under UK law. The Equality Act 2010 protects Jewish people as an ethnic group, while criminal law recognises antisemitic hostility as grounds for racially or religiously aggravated offences. We do not need a council motion to establish a principle that is already firmly embedded in British law.

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Topics:

Barnet Council

Labour

Antisemitism

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