Asterix, Palestine propaganda and the left’s shattered consensus

The other day I was accused of having swallowed too much “Israeli propaganda”. I wasn’t aware that I had; and, after all, I had been subject to a mountain of propaganda from the "Palestinian cause”, propaganda which had erupted with violent visibility on October 8, 2023, as demonstrations against Israeli “genocide” exploded, with remarkable spontaneity, around the world, before, crucially, Israel had acted militarily to the massacre of the day before; as if a thread had been pulled, or a switch flipped.
I once whimsically compared, in this publication, the appearance of the multi-coloured tents that had popped up on the sward outside King’s College, Cambridge, to mushrooms, but mushrooms are only the visible manifestations of a vast underground network, and the underground mycelium beneath the student tents around the world had been in place for centuries with every antisemitic trope that has ever been used to justify the persecution of Jews.
The locus classicus of such propaganda in the modern world is, I suppose, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, which held, basically, that a secret cabal of Jews not only sought – and had largely achieved – world domination, but also, somewhat paradoxically, sought to end Western civilisation itself. Still cited as fact in certain corners of the world and the internet, it was Russia’s first significant attempt at propaganda as destabilisation, and you cannot gainsay its success. Its echoes reverberate from the beginning of the 20th century to the present day; everyone who equates Zionism with Nazism is singing along to its music. (Cf. every time Putin says that Zelensky is a Nazi as well as a Jew.)
And nowadays, a substantial part of the anti-Israel rhetoric says that anything bad is the fault of the Jews, and one of the latest manifestations of which is the claim, popularised by Greta Thunberg, that the victory in the fight against Israel will also mean victory in the fight against climate change. (I paraphrase to save space.)
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