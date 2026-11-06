As a Muslim, I call out antisemitism in my community

The sad fact is that Islam’s relationship with Judaism and Jewish communities has been supportive and collaborative at times and persecutory at others. Islamic theological and historical narratives have never been reinterpreted or re-examined in order to challenge the inherent power dynamic that placed Jews (and Christians) as second-class citizens in Muslim societies.

The history of Islam is marked by periods of positive coexistence with Jewish communities, but the unspoken fact was that as long as Jews did not challenge Muslim institutions or power structures within a Muslim state, they were “allowed” to exist. Hardly a great example of acceptance, empathy or compassion.

The depressing fact is that there is no central religious or theological authority within British Muslim communities today.

The lack of theological centralisation in Islam is its fundamental weakness and its Achilles’ heel, since it allows third-rate religious leaders, often from cultural backgrounds at odds with modern Britain, to interpret Islamic texts as they see fit. The other sad reality is that many imams operate with the mindset of mini theological dictators. We saw this dangerous dumbing down of Islamic history and theology after October 7, when dozens of mosques hosted imams and preachers who supported the actions of Hamas and who caricatured Jews (and Israel) as the “enemy”. All of this information is available online, and while some of these mosques were registered charities, the Charity Commission and the police were woefully incapable of holding either the imams or the institutions to account.

The message this sent to the wider public was that such language was acceptable. We have therefore reached a point where Muslims like me need to ask some hard questions about Islamic theology, history and religious leaders. this inaction and silence have persisted for far too long, and honesty about the scale of the problem is needed.

Unless brave Islamic theologians and religious leaders are willing to stand up, reinterpret and challenge troubling religious narratives, and call out the deep-seated antisemitism that has taken root in parts of British Muslim communities, this cancer of hatred will deepen the mistrust that has developed between the two communities. It also threatens our shared future on this tiny island.

Failure to act will also send many young Muslims down a dangerous path, posing a risk to the wider nation.

Islam in Britain is not only at a critical juncture; it has also, in far too many instances, been hijacked by antisemites, and I, as a Muslim, will call it out.

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Fiyaz Mughal is the founder of Faith Matters, Tell MAMA and Muslims Against Antisemitism