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Fiyaz Mughal

By

Fiyaz Mughal

Opinion

As a Muslim, I call out antisemitism in my community

Unless brave Islamic theologians and religious leaders challenge the deep-rooted anti-Jewish bigotry in our midst, the cancer of hatred will spread

November 6, 2026 13:46
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The facts speak for themselves. Work undertaken by the Community Security Trust (CST) and the Jewish Policy Research (JPR) Centre in 2017, in a study entitled Antisemitism in Contemporary Great Britain, suggested that antisemitic attitudes were significantly more prevalent among Muslim respondents of their survey than in the wider population. The prevalence of antisemitic attitudes was two to four times higher among British Muslims than in the general population.

That was almost a decade ago. More recently, CST reports from 2024 onwards have suggested that between 24 and 26 per cent of the perpetrators of antisemitic incidents may be of Middle Eastern, South Asian or possibly Muslim heritage. While not an exact science, these figures, based on observations made by victims, have not changed significantly, indicating an ongoing problem.

Muslims account for around 6 per cent of the UK population, which suggests that they are significantly over-represented among the perpetrators of antisemitic incidents.

This points to a deep, ongoing and persistent problem of antisemitism. Furthermore, since October 7, 2023, antisemitism has undoubtedly become more ingrained and more widespread among some of my co-religionists.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

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