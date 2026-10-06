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Mark Sewards

By

Mark Sewards

Opinion

Antizionist antisemitism is an existential threat to Jewish life in Britain – here’s how to fight it

A Labour Friends of Israel report sets out a raft of of proactive policy steps, from public bodies adopting the IHRA definition to cross-government action to thwart Iranian plots

October 6, 2026 14:03
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Armed police officers near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue after the terror attack on October 2, 2025 (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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The October 7 2023 attacks on Israel by Hamas and other terrorist groups devastated Israel and unleashed an unprecedented rise in antisemitism worldwide which has still not abated.

But the nature of antisemitism also changed following the attacks: antisemitic incidents are now increasingly and largely antizionist in nature.

Antizionist antisemitism, first promulgated by the Soviet Union and now a major feature of far-left and Islamist extremism, denies to Jews alone the right to national self-determination. The motion passed over the weekend at the Green Party conference equating Zionism with racism disgracefully exemplifies how this toxic ideology has firmly taken root.

The Islamist terrorist who attacked the Heaton Park synagogue in Manchester on the Jewish high holidays last October directly referred to Israel; other terrorists targeting Jews have also done so.

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Topics:

Antizionism

Antisemitism

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