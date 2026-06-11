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Sara Conway

By

Sara Conway

Opinion

Antisemitism has become normalised – and Barnet Council is determined to fight it

We are proudly home to the UK’s largest Jewish population and together with the police, local faith and community leaders, the CST and Shomrim, we will do everything to confront this hatred and strengthen cohesion

June 11, 2026 12:02
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The scene after four Hatzola ambulances were set on fire next to Machzike Hadath Synagogue, on March 23, 2026, in the Golders Green area of London (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read

Barnet is proudly home to the largest Jewish population in the UK. Sadly, Since October 7, 2023, the imported impact of international conflict on the daily lives of our Jewish communities has been immense and unacceptable. Before the local elections, the Leader of Barnet Council, Barry Rawlings, spoke at the London Jewish Community Hustings about how antisemitism had become normalised and pledged to never allow international conflict to be imported into the running of the Council.

Following the local elections, I attended a council-organised roundtable of Barnet head teachers to gather evidence on the specific and collective impact of antisemitism on Barnet’s school communities, particularly Jewish schools, to feed into the government’s review. The testimony we heard was harrowing and it will shape our action going forward.

Standing up to antisemitism and all other forms of hate – as well as promoting community cohesion – is fundamental to this council. Following his re-election as Leader of Barnet Council in May, Cllr Barry Rawlings made clear that this will remain a priority for his administration. And collaboration is also key: Labour and Conservative councillors will work together, as we have always done, with the police as part of our local community safety partnership to tackle antisemitism and strengthen the cohesion that has always been part of Barnet.

Recent local incidents have underlined the urgency to Cllr Rawlings’ pledge. Since the arson attack on Hatzola’s ambulances, residents have witnessed a spate of arson and attempted arson attacks targeting properties connected to the Jewish community, as well as the horrific stabbings of two Jewish men in Golders Green, which rightly drew national condemnation.

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Topics:

Barnet Council

Antisemitism

Labour

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