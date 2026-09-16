It’s time for the West to launch ‘Operation Diplomatic Outcast’ against Iran

The Iranian regime is confronting an unprecedented American pressure campaign. For the first time since 1979, an economic campaign in the form of a US naval blockade and punishing sanctions coupled with military losses after Operation Epic Fury are squeezing Tehran. There are additional avenues that the US government and its allies can use to further punish the Islamic Republic: by launching a diplomatic isolation campaign called Operation Diplomatic Outcast and countering the Iranian regime’s information warfare.
President Trump’s economic strangulation of Iran is depriving it of revenues, fuel, and sharpening the choices for the regime’s elite. Since 2025, his military campaign against the Islamic Republic has degraded the full spectrum of its capabilities – its nuclear programme, drone and missile arsenals, its terrorism apparatus, its militia network, defence industrial base, and economic sectors critical to financial infusions. None of this would have been possible with diplomacy, as the Iranian regime refuses to negotiate over many of these files while offering token concessions on its nuclear programme.
Two areas where the US government and its allies have not traditionally invested much political capital in is diplomatic isolation of the Iranian regime and combatting its information warfare activities. Diplomatically, the Iranian regime has historically been very sensitive over its perceived legitimacy on the world stage. It has used international fora to engage in malign influence operations meant to divide the United States and its allies from within, shatter international coalitions mobilising against it, and propagandise against its adversaries. At home, it uses the reception it receives in foreign capitals to create the impression that the regime is stable, secure, accepted, and that it is not going anywhere, attempting to demoralise the Iranian people in the process.
The United States should in turn form a coalition of countries who are prepared to take steps to further isolate the Iranian regime. Given that the US government does not have official diplomatic relations with Tehran, this will make the United Nations as a centre of gravity for this campaign. Already, the Trump administration was reportedly involved in blocking the attendance of Iran’s Vice President and head of its Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami from participating in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s General Conference in Vienna in September as Eslami is under UN sanctions.
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