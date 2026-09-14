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Ashley Perry

By

Ashley Perry

Analysis

Israel’s deepening partnership with Greece and Cyprus is reshaping the Eastern Mediterranean

Jerusalem brings military technology, intelligence and innovation; Athens offers strategic depth and an entry point into Europe while Nikosia provides geography, connectivity and a natural platform for regional cooperation

September 14, 2026 14:15
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C), Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides (L) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (R) hold a joint press conference after a trilateral meeting in Jerusalem on December 22, 2025. (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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Israel’s foreign relations have rarely been shaped by sentiment alone. Geography, timing and common threats have usually mattered far more.

In the 1950s, Israel developed the “Alliance of the Periphery”, drawing the Jewish state closer to non-Arab powers including Turkey, Iran and Ethiopia. Surrounded by hostile Arab states, Israel sought strategic depth among countries that also feared the prevailing tide of Arab nationalism.

Seven decades later, the Abraham Accords applied similar logic in a transformed region. The agreements were rightly celebrated as a diplomatic breakthrough, but they were not produced by goodwill alone. Israel and several Arab states recognised that they faced overlapping dangers, above all from Iran, and possessed complementary economic, technological and security interests.

Today, while attention remains fixed on whether more Arab countries will join the Abraham Accords, or whether existing signatories might retreat from them, another strategic alignment is taking shape. Israel’s deepening partnership with Greece and Cyprus, sometimes described as an Eastern Mediterranean axis, could have profound consequences for Israel’s security, energy resilience and place in the region.

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