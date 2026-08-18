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Mardo Soghom

By

Mardo Soghom

Analysis

Iran’s panicked regime moves to criminalise ordinary contacts with the outside world

The leadership is now at least as concerned about another wave of domestic unrest as it is about the external military threat. The draconian laws curtailing correspondence with foreign academics and media come amid the near-daily execution of dissidents

August 18, 2026 17:25
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IRGC members ahead of the funeral of Iran's slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran on July 3, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
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As Iranian activists feared, with US military action paused, the Islamic Republic has turned its attention inward, advancing draconian legislation ostensibly aimed at combating “foreign infiltration” but potentially criminalising some of the most ordinary contacts between Iranians and the outside world. The proposed restrictions extend to academic, scientific and media contacts and could also encompass a broad range of domestic political and civil-society activities.

On Sunday, August 16, Iranian lawmakers approved the general outlines of a bill aimed at “countering the infiltration of foreign intelligence services, governments or organisations in the country,” with 183 votes in favour, four against and five abstentions, out of 258 lawmakers present.

There is still no complete public version of the legislation. Only 19 articles have been published, while parliamentary sources have said the bill may contain as many as 27. Reports about some of the proposed punishments also remain unofficial, although sentences of up to 30 years have been reported for certain contacts with foreign individuals or entities conducted without authorisation from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or the Intelligence Ministry.

The legislation comes as the Islamic Republic's security establishment has assumed an increasingly prominent role since former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28, when his compound was struck by around 30 missiles and bombs, apparently in an Israeli attack.

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