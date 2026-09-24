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Tamir Morag

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Tamir Morag

Analysis

How Israel and the US have crippled Hezbollah’s financial backbone

By striking its banks and businesses and weakening Iran, its main patron, Jerusalem and Washington have reduced what was once the world’s wealthiest terrorist army to a pale shadow of its former self

September 24, 2026 14:49
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Israeli airstrike targeted a branch of the Al-Qard Al-Hasan finance group linked to Hezbollah in the southern city of Tyre on October 21, 2024 (Image: Getty)
7 min read
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Much has been said about the devastating damage Hezbollah’s military capabilities have sustained in the current war. Yet at the strategic level, the severe blow dealt to its financial infrastructure is no less significant. Missiles, rockets, UAVs, tunnels, and even personnel are resources that can be replenished – as long as you have the money to do so. The damage to Hezbollah’s financial apparatus is turning the degradation of its military capabilities from a temporary low point into a lasting condition, or, at the very least, one from which it will find it extremely difficult to recover.

When the war broke out, the IDF and Mossad naturally focused on destroying Hezbollah’s kinetic capabilities, physical infrastructure, and chain of command in order to suppress the organisation’s firepower as rapidly as possible. Before long, however, a parallel effort was launched: to dismantle - or at least severely cripple – Hezbollah’s financial and economic apparatus.

The main challenge Israel faced stemmed from the decentralised nature of this system. Hezbollah does not have a single revenue source that can simply be cut off. Rather, it relies on an intricate network of revenue streams, couriers, money changers, drug traffickers, and other intermediaries. Above all of these, however, stands one principal source of funding that feeds the entire system: Iran.

Consequently, a substantial portion of the economic damage inflicted on Hezbollah did not result from direct attacks on the organisation’s financial system, but from the unprecedented blows Israel and the United States dealt to the Islamic Republic itself. Estimates put the cumulative damage suffered by Iran during the 12-Day War and Operation Roar of the Lion/Epic Fury at hundreds of billions of dollars, with some estimates reaching as high as $1 trillion.

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Topics:

Hezbollah

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