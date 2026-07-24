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Mardo Soghom

By

Mardo Soghom

Analysis

Does Trump want only to reopen the Strait of Hormuz – or will he seek regime defeat this time?

Even a successful air campaign could end in another temporary deal – leaving the IRGC weakened but able to rebuild, threaten commercial shipping and crush its opponents at home

July 24, 2026 15:35
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US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on July 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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Since the second week of July, the United States military has been pounding targets in Iran after a fragile ceasefire collapsed when the Islamic Republic attacked commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. US forces appear to have struck at least 500 Iranian military and infrastructure targets during nearly two weeks of renewed strikes. While the immediate operational aim appears to be weakening the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, particularly along the Persian Gulf coast, the broader political objective remains unclear.

Does Washington simply want Tehran to abandon its attempts to control shipping through the Strait of Hormuz? Or has President Donald Trump decided to continue and broaden the campaign in pursuit of a decisive defeat of the IRGC? It is difficult to reach a sound judgement on the basis of the President’s shifting statements. Other senior officials have remained conspicuously quiet about the war’s ultimate aims.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was largely excluded from negotiations with the Iranian regime, may prefer to let those who promoted the agreement with Tehran deal with the consequences of its collapse. Vice President JD Vance and others who advocated signing the June Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) have had little to say since it unravelled following what appeared to be a suicidal provocation by the Islamic Republic.

News reports indicate that additional weapons, aerial refuelling tankers and possibly troops are being sent to the region. This could signal preparations for a prolonged conflict requiring both military endurance and a clear demonstration of Washington’s determination to compel Tehran to accept its demands. Alternatively, it may point to plans for a broader campaign intended to inflict a more decisive defeat on the Islamic Republic.

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Topics:

Iran

Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump

Israel

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