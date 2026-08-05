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David Toube

By

David Toube

Analysis

David Miller has won an appeal – not a right to target Jewish students or shield antizionism from scrutiny

Why did the University of Bristol lose? In part, because it moved directly to dismissal when a lesser disciplinary sanction was available

August 5, 2026 16:49
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David Miller (Image: X)
4 min read
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David Miller’s supporters have greeted the Employment Appeal Tribunal’s judgment in his case against the University of Bristol with predictable jubilation. Miller has defeated almost, but not quite, all of the University’s appeal. However, this is neither the sweeping victory they claim nor a new licence to target Jewish students under the banner of “antizionism”.

The case arose from a long and bitter dispute. Miller, then a sociology professor at Bristol, had attracted controversy over his teaching and public statements about Zionism. In February 2021, he described “Jewish student groups” as political lobby groups overseen by the Union of Jewish Students, which he called an “Israel lobby group”.

Bristol appointed a senior barrister to consider whether those statements had exceeded the boundaries of acceptable speech. Her report concluded that there was no formal case to answer. A subsequent disciplinary process nevertheless found that Miller’s conduct fell below the standards expected of staff, and Bristol dismissed him for gross misconduct in October 2021.

In 2024, an Employment Tribunal held that his dismissal and the rejection of his internal appeal were acts of direct discrimination because of philosophical belief. It also found his dismissal unfair and wrongful. Bristol appealed. Miller brought a cross-appeal against the findings that aspects of his conduct amounted to misconduct, that the investigator had not harassed him, and that his unfair-dismissal compensation should be reduced. The EAT has now rejected all but part of one ground of Bristol’s appeal, and every ground of Miller’s cross-appeal.

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Topics:

David Miller

Antizionism

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