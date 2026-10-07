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Liel Leibovitz

By

Liel Leibovitz

Opinion

America’s Jewish leaders have failed their community

Because these insiders know the Democratic Party is increasingly shaped by figures like Mamdani, they are willing to join J Street, the anti-AIPAC group criticised for backing policies and politicians seen as endangering vital Israeli interests

October 7, 2026 13:58
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a news conference on September 14, 2026. (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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Two things happened last week in New York that should tell you everything you need to know about the future awaiting American Jews.

The first was the launch of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Strategy to Combat Antisemitism. Hailed by the mayor’s own peppy propagandists as historic, the plan takes bold moves like pledging $2 million for the Queens Holocaust Memorial Garden, under the theory that nothing fights Jew hatred quite as effectively as rhododendrons.

Not mentioned anywhere in the city’s 30-page report was a certain Jewish state, unhinged hatred for which is, by far, the single most prominent driver for antisemitism in the Big Apple. There’s a good reason, too, why Mamdani’s strategy had nothing to say about vilifying Israel as a trusted pathway to violence: just this June, the mayor stood on the Brooklyn Bridge and bellowed that members of AIPAC, the pro-Israel lobby, were “monsters” who poisoned the wells of American politics with their “dark money”.

You’d expect such a laughable strategy from such a prejudiced politician to send Jewish leaders into fits, and, to be fair, some said and did all the right things. Rabbi Amiel Hirsch, reviled by many in his own Reform movement for being too vocal about Jew-hatred on the left, accused the mayor of “evading the issue”. Moshe Davis, who served as the first executive director of New York’s Office to Combat Antisemitism under Mayor Eric Adams, penned a scathing piece in the Free Press, correctly pointing out the farce of Mamdani’s plan having nothing to say about the “Free Palestine” movement, which is committed more or less exclusively to making American Jews feel afraid.

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Topics:

Zohran Mamdani

Antisemitism

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