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Stephen Pollard

By

Stephen Pollard

Opinion

After the massive win for the Democrats, Israel and US Jews face a rough ride ahead

One of the most troubling consequences of these midterms is that figures such as Abdul el-Sayed now have a national platform from which to spread their venom. His campaign was dogged by allegations of links to the Muslim Brotherhood

November 4, 2026 11:16
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Democratic US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed smiles onstage after declaring victory in Michigan's US Senate (Image: Getty Images)
3 min read
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Whatever one thinks of Trump or the Democrats, one thing is clear from the midterms: the US Constitution is working exactly as it should. Voters decided that they had had enough of the Donald Trump Show, and decided to send a very loud message to that effect.

It would be ridiculous not to take these results at face value as a massive win for the Democrats. From moderates such as James Talarico, becoming the first from his party to be elected as a senator in Texas since 1988, and Chris Pappas in New Hampshire through to the Democratic Socialists of America wing, they were rampant. Before the vote commentators suggested they would struggle to win the Senate, needing four new seats to do so. As I write they have already won seven.

But it would be equally ridiculous to take the results as a full-on embrace of the Democrats. In the country of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. Once voters decided to give Trump a kicking they had nowhere else to place their x. And the very fact that those Democrats elected veer so wildly in their views – it’s almost ridiculous that the new Senator for Michigan, Abdul el-Sayed, is in the same party as Talarico and Pappas – shows that it is wrong to see the results as some kind of swing to the left. It’s a swing against Trump.

As for what this means for Israel and the Jews…not the least worrisome aspect is that the likes of el-Sayed now has a national platform from which to spew his venom.

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Topics:

Donald Trump

Republican party

Democratic Party

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel

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