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Zelenskyy leads ceremony for 85th anniversary of Babyn Yar massacre

More than 33,000 Jews were murdered by the Nazis in one of the single largest war crimes of the Second World War

September 30, 2026 14:46
Babyn Yar.jpg
A woman holding an umbrella attends a ceremony at the Babyn Yar memorial in Kyiv on September 29, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has led a ceremony to mark the 85th anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacre, paying tribute to the tens of thousands of Jews murdered by the Nazis in one of the biggest single war crimes of the Second World War.

Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, commemorated the victims by placing a memorial lamp at the Menorah Memorial at the Babyn Yar National Historical and Memorial Reserve near Kyiv.

The ceremony was attended by Ukrainian officials, rabbis, foreign ambassadors from more than 50 countries and representatives of international organisations, while representatives of Jewish organisations recited a memorial prayer.

On September 29 and 30, 1941, Nazi forces and their local collaborators murdered 33,771 Jewish men, women and children at Babyn Yar.

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Topics:

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

Holocaust

Second World War

Nazis

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