Zara criticised for selling ‘concentration camp-style’ Halloween costume in Europe

Zara is facing criticism after selling a Halloween costume that critics have claimed bears a striking resemblance to the uniforms worn by inmates in Nazi concentration camps.

The striped outfit features bands around the sleeves and stitched details that appear to resemble barbed wire. It appears to have since been removed from Zara’s online shop but was reportedly being sold by Zara Spain for €39.

A t-shirt withdrawn from sale by Zara in 2014 (Zara) [Missing Credit]

Zara has been contacted for comment but has not yet responded to the criticism.

The garment has also drawn comparisons with a Zara item sold in 2014, a children’s pyjama top featuring stripes and a six-pointed “sheriff” star that critics at the time claimed closely resembled the yellow Star of David badges that Jews were forced to wear under Nazi persecution to identify and segregate them.