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Will Israel’s special relationship with the US survive fallout from two epochal elections?

After mid-terms rout for Donald Trump and as Benjamin Netanyahu loses majority, end of America patronage may loom

November 11, 2026 18:18
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By

Natalie Lisbona

7 min read
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As the dust settles on two epochal elections in Israel and the US, the very future of the strategic and military alliance between the two nations may be up for grabs in a way rarely if ever seen before.

In Jerusalem, Gadi Eisenkot has now been asked by President Herzog to attempt to form the next government and take over from Benjamin Netanyahu.

Bibi has long put his access to the White House at the heart of his identity and authority as a prime minister safeguarding the nation’s future.

But the Yashar leader seeking to replace him has been keen to brandish his own credentials as a safe pair of hands in which to entrust Israel’s very own special relationship with America.

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