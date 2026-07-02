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Will Iran’s Supreme Leader finally come out of hiding for funeral of his father?

As Islamic Republic prepares for burial of Ali Khameni, speculation surrounds his son, Mojtaba, the regime’s new ruler

July 2, 2026 20:34
GettyImages-2265266081.jpg
Pictured in 2024, the elusive new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei (Hamed JAFARNEJAD / ISNA / AFP via Getty)

By

Ali Hamedani

3 min read

As the Islamic Republic prepares for the funeral of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, one question looms large: will his son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei finally emerge from hiding?

The near week-long ceremony starting on Saturday will be held across several Iranian cities as well as in Iraq, and is being presented by the regime as a demonstration of strength after months of war and political turmoil.

State media have drawn comparisons with the 1989 funeral of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, when officials claimed millions attended.

Determined to recreate that spectacle, the authorities are offering free visas for foreign nationals, including from Afghanistan, alongside complimentary accommodation and meals in an apparent effort to boost attendance. (Critics say the visa scheme may also encourage Afghan labourers to remain in Iran after the ceremonies.)

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Topics:

Iran

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