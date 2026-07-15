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Whoever’s king of this castle can decide the future of Israel and Lebanon

IDF allows journalists inside the tunnels below Beaufort for the first time for a glimpse of what was, until recently, a Hezbollah stronghold

July 15, 2026 17:47
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By

Natalie Lisbona

5 min read
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For almost a millennium, Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon has been fought over by warring armies from the Knights Templar to the Ottoman Empire seeking to control one of the most strategic positions in the region.

Perched 700 metres (2,300ft) above sea level, the medieval fortress overlooks the Litani Gorge and the surrounding valleys and roads, with sweeping views stretching as far as Metula in northern Israel.

Whoever controlled Beaufort could monitor movement across southern Lebanon and defend the area.

Now this stronghold, which wouldn’t look out of place in Game of Thrones, has become the latest battleground in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Much blood has been spilt in the Battle of Beaufort.

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