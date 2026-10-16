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Who is Rebeca Grynspan, the Jewish frontrunner to be next UN chief?

Grynspan’s parents fled Poland in 1936 to escape intensifying antisemitism

October 16, 2026 17:26
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Latin American candidates for UN Secretary-General, Costa Rican Rebeca Grynspan, walks during the Regional Dialogue on the Future Leadership of the United Nations in Montevideo on August 3, 2026. (Photo by Santiago Mazzarovich / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Katie Grant

2 min read
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Seven candidates are in the running to succeed UN Secretary General António Guterres when he steps down at the end of December after ten years in the top job.

Among that number is Jewish candidate Rebeca Grynspan Mayufis, who is currently the favourite to land the position.

If she is successful, she would become the first Jewish secretary general of the UN in the body’s 80-year history.

Here, we look at Grynspan Mayufis’ credentials, her Jewish background and what she says she would bring to the role as UN chief.

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