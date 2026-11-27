Four months after the outbreak of the war, Haymanot vanished from immigrant accommodation for recently arrived Ethiopian migrants in Safed.

She was last caught on security camera footage at approximately 7.45pm on February 25, 2024, reportedly handing out municipal election leaflets with friends.

Approaching three years on, her devastated family ask where is the national outcry. Benchi 40, recently said: “I feel Haymanot’s absence all the time. To this day, when I buy something for the children, I also buy for Haymanot. I was in Ethiopia, I bought clothes for the children and for her.

“I hold on to the thought that she will come back, so that there will be no situation where we didn’t think about her, that we didn’t buy for her too. The children also keep things aside for her, saying, ‘This is for Haymanot.’ Everything the other siblings have is waiting for her here.”

Israel President Isaac Herzog at an awareness rally for Haymanot [Missing Credit]

Extensive searches, police investigations and repeated appeals for information have yielded not a trace.

In August, reports emerged that Israel’s domestic security agency, the Shin Bet, was now involved in the case.

Attorney Dror Matityahu is legal adviser to the family and the campaign for Haymanot’s return. Speaking to the JC, he said of the family: “They are breathing, but they are not truly living.

“For 1,000 days, every single day has begun and ended with Haymanot – with protests, meetings with decision-makers, hearings in the Knesset and countless other efforts.

“The uncertainty surrounding this case offers them no peace. It is extraordinarily difficult.”

Last week, there was the powerful symbol of an evening rally at Hostages Square, which for two years was the focus of a nation consumed with the obsessive need to see those held captive by Hamas returned.

In a speech read out on her behalf, Benchi told those attending: “I have hope. Deep down, I feel that Haymanot is alive, and I ask you to believe as I do.”

She spoke of the future she still imagines for her daughter – celebrating her batmitzvah, growing up and one day serving in the Israeli army.

The Kassaus want the authorities to recognise their daughter as a kidnapping victim, not simply a missing child, for the case to be made a national priority.

They remain in the building from where she went missing, even though other families have moved into permanent homes or other migrant absorption centres.

The family are unwilling to leave the only home Haymanot knows in Israel where another younger sibling who was born after her disappearance now also lives. A sign on their door proclaims: “The Kassau family lives happily here.”

Back in Ethiopia, the family ran a thriving restaurant. Their dream of opening another establishment in Israel has been put on hold.

The relentless search for their daughter has left them unable to work – although Benchi had a job as a cleaner for time – and relying largely on donations and immigrant allowances. Supporters are crowdfunding to increase the reward for information leading to Haymanot and to fund the ongoing campaign.

Among those who have championed the family’s cause is Dr Tsega Melaku, an author, journalist and former Likud politician who emigrated from Ethiopia in 1984, aged 16.

President Herzog with Haymanot's family [Missing Credit]

The mother of two entered the Knesset in February 2023, remaining a member until earlier this month.

As the first politician to become involved in Haymanot’s case, she fears the disappearance happening when Israel was consumed by war may have cost investigators precious time.

“Everyone was focused on the war. Nobody was focused on her. When someone disappears or is kidnapped, the first 24 hours are very important. I think we lost that critical time because of the war.”

She adds: “My feeling is that we lost the most important time at the beginning, when she was kidnapped. From the beginning, my feeling is that someone kidnapped her. The first two or three days were critical. I think that was where we lost the opportunity.”

Melaku admits she is troubled between the contrast between the nationwide visibility of the hostages and the relative obscurity of Haymanot’s case.

“Everywhere you went, there were posters and photographs of the hostages. But nobody was talking about Haymanot.”

In the Knesset, she questioned whether the response might differed for a girl from another background.

“Every week I gave a speech in the Knesset about her. Every time, I asked people to pay attention to her case. I even said in the Knesset that if she had been a white girl, with blue eyes or green eyes, maybe things would have been different.”

She continued to campaign on the case throughout her time in parliament. “When I was still a Knesset member, I was giving speeches about her every week.

She remains struck by how many Israelis are unaware of Haymanot.

“I remember that every time I spoke in the Knesset, I said the same thing: we were not seeing her picture everywhere. Every time we discussed the case in committee, I raised this issue.

“Every time, I asked: ‘Why don’t we see Haymanot’s picture at bus stations, train stations and on every corner of the country?’ I remember when we organised demonstrations for Haymanot in Tel Aviv. People would come up to us and ask, ‘What happened? They had never even heard about her.”

She believes the family’s position as recent arrivals has compounded their difficulties.

“They don’t even speak fluent Hebrew. Sometimes I have to translate for them from Hebrew into Amharic and from Amharic into Hebrew. They are also economically disadvantaged. They are new immigrants, and that is their situation.”

Benchi and other relatives and campaigners have raised concerns over racism and asked whether the authorities and wider Israeli society would have responded differently had she not been a black child from the country’s Ethiopian community.

Melaku isn’t sure: “I’m not saying this is because of racism. I don’t want to say that, because I don’t think that is necessarily the reason. But the reality is that if you don’t have money, and if you don’t have lobbyists or people representing your interests in the Knesset and elsewhere, it is much harder.

“I think that was the main reason. I don’t think it is because of skin colour. In Israel, you have to be strong. But I think the main issue is money, power and connections as they don’t have those things. They don’t have a lobby. They don’t have money. They don’t even have the language. They don’t have any of those things.”

Melaku cautions against portraying Ethiopian Israelis solely through the lens of discrimination, pointing to the community’s growing representation in Israeli public life.

“I’ve been in Israel since I was 16 years old. I wouldn’t say there is no discrimination today. I couldn’t say that. But we are a very strong community now, and we participate in every part of Israeli society.

“You can see Ethiopian Israelis in the Knesset, in the army where we lost many soldiers in the war, in business, and even serving as judges and ambassadors. We are represented everywhere.

“And during my time in the Knesset, there were three Ethiopian-Israeli members out of 120. For such a small community, that is a very significant number.”

What cannot be denied in the heart-wrenching plight of the Kassau as their long search goes on, and as the difficult mount for investigators spending many months without a breakthrough.

“The problem was that so much time had passed,” laments Melaku.

“The police had tried to find her, but they had not succeeded. They still hadn’t found her.

Family lawyer Matityahu, has been sharply critical of the handling of the investigation, arguing that specialist police and intelligence units should have been involved from the outset.

Critics claim the errors go back right to the start of the case and the failure to enlist both Shin Bet and the national police investigative team Lahav 433 unit from the beginning.

Another missing child from a very different background has disturbing echoes. A strictly Orthodox 16-year-old boy, Moishe Kleinerman, vanished in 2022.

Melaku believes investigators should also examine whether other disappearances in might offer clues, although no connection between the cases has been established.

“In that area around Safed, five or six people have gone missing. His disappearance happened before the war. It has been almost five years. And I said from the beginning that although Haymanot disappeared during the war, we needed to look at what had happened in that area. Why have so many people gone missing there? Why wasn’t there more attention paid to these disappearances?

“Why aren’t there cameras in the streets?”

For the Kassau family, the overriding priority remains finding their daughter and until then ensuring that the public does not forget her.

Matityahu told the JC: “The family wishes to thank everyone who has supported them, embraced them and helped them in their efforts to persuade decision-makers to use every means available to bring Haymanot home.

“The family asks the public to think of Haymanot as though she were their own daughter, not to forget her, and to continue taking action and doing everything possible to bring her home.”

Police Commissioner Dani Levy explained that the investigation has been transferred to Lahav 433 “with the aim of placing the Israel Police’s premier, most professional investigative unit – with all its capabilities and resources – at the disposal of the case.”

He said: “This is to ensure that every investigative lead is fully explored and the truth is uncovered. As a father and a grandfather, I empathise with the family and understand the pain and uncertainty they are experiencing. I am personally monitoring the progress of the investigation. We will not rest or relent; we will leave no stone unturned.”