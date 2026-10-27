Become a Member
World

‘We’re so lucky you’re all Israelis’, flight attendant tells passengers who helped man taken ill on jet

The man who collapsed, and the three who rushed to his aid, all turned out be from Israel

October 27, 2026 15:44
gettyimages-2278980132-594x594.jpg
An Austrian Airlines plane takes off from the Schwechat airport near Vienna, Austria, on June 4, 2026. (Photo by MAX SLOVENCIK / APA / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Three passengers raced to help when a man was taken ill on a flight  – only to discover all four of them were from Israel.

A doctor, a historian and a fellow passenger found themselves working together when the man collapsed on board an overnight flight from Washington to Vienna.

As they set about aiding him, a flight attendant was clearly grateful and told them: “So you are all Israelis? We are so lucky.’’

The unexpected encounter between the passengers, which ended with a “shared breakfast at Vienna Airport” and “new friendships” ahead of their onward journey to Tel Aviv, has since gone viral after one of the doctors recounted the experience on Facebook.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Travel

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper