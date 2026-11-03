‘We’ll see what happens’: Iranian threat to Britain if conflict erupts again

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliamentary speaker and chief regime negotiator, told Iran’s parliament: “Without observing geographical limitations, we will overturn their flawed calculations and destroy their material and non-material assets.”

Demonstrators gather in front of an anti-US and anti-Israel billboard during a rally in Tehran's Enghelab Square on November 3, 2026. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Ali Abdollahi, chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, echoed the warning, declaring that US and Israeli assets were within the reach of Iranian forces, and that any threat against the Islamic Republic would be met with an immediate response “without geographical limitations”.

Manouchehr Mottaki, an Iranian MP and former foreign minister, went further, naming Britain, Germany, Italy and Portugal as countries within the reach of Iranian missiles.

The threats follow remarks attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new supreme leader, who has remained out of public view since his appointment.

During a reported meeting with senior military commanders last week, Khamenei warned that any threat against the Islamic Republic would be met with an “immediate, effective response without geographical limitations”.

The US strike on Qeshm Island has added urgency to the warnings, amid speculation that Washington could launch a broader military campaign following the US midterm elections.

A man stands next to an anti-US banner pledging revenge against US President Donald Trump during a rally in Tehran's Enghelab Square on November 3, 2026. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Two prominent state-affiliated Iranian newspapers on Tuesday raised the prospect of missile strikes against US and NATO military installations across Europe, including in Britain.

Hamshahri, owned by Tehran’s municipality, published the map of Europe marking potential targets, including three locations in Britain, as well as sites in France, Germany, Romania and Greece.

Meanwhile, Kayhan, a newspaper closely linked to the Supreme Leader’s office, claimed that Iranian missiles could strike NATO bases at distances of between 2,500 to 3,100 miles, potentially placing military bases deep inside Europe within range.

The claims come as Iranian officials, including the foreign minister, have repeatedly asserted that Tehran has continued to develop and expand its missile programme since the outbreak of the war.

ُToday several Iranian lawmakers went further, claiming that the Islamic Republic has already developed and tested intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching not only Europe but also the United States.

Kamran Ghazanfari, an MP representing Tehran, claimed that Iran had possessed such weapons “for a long time”.

Mohammad Saleh Jokar, chairman of the Iranian parliament’s Councils Committee, also claimed that newly tested Iranian missiles had an extended range and were capable of striking moving targets.

Speaking to the news website Jamaran on Tuesday, Jokar warned that American military bases in Europe would become targets if they were used to launch attacks against Iran.

None of the claims about Tehran’s alleged intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities has been independently verified.

The escalating rhetoric has also extended to Iran’s nuclear programme, with some Iranian officials and lawmakers claiming that Tehran could produce a nuclear weapon within a week, and calling for the country to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Ghazanfari, an MP representing Tehran, went further, suggesting that the Islamic Republic may already possess nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, the Iranian regime on Tuesday unveiled new billboards and banners across Tehran vowing to kill U.S. President Donald Trump, Agence France-Presse reported.

In Tehran’s Enghelab Square, Iranians waved red flags symbolising revenge in front of a massive anti-US and anti-Israel billboard, the report said.

At Tajrish Square, an actor playing Trump looked out from a mock prison cell built into a billboard, according to AFP.

The displays went up a day after Trump told Fox News in a phone interview that there was a very good chance of an agreement to end the war, though the Iranians “want to wait.” He said he would rather make a deal and “save a lot of lives.”

Trump on Tuesday confirmed that US forces struck an Iranian anti-aircraft facility overnight, describing the operation as “a minor attack.”

“They have no anti-aircraft. We took some out last night,” he said in an exclusive interview with Fox News’s ‘Fox & Friends’. “It’s just a minor attack. It wasn’t war.”

“They built an anti-aircraft facility. It took them about two months. We watched it get built,” he said. “As soon as it was completed, we hit it last night very nicely.”

The White House’s Rapid Response 47 account identified the target’s location as Qeshm Island.