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‘We’ll see what happens’: Iranian threat to Britain if conflict erupts again

A Tehran newspaper published an image of a map of Europe covered in pins and three are stuck in Britain

November 3, 2026 16:33
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Iranians wave flags during a gathering in front of an anti-US billboard depicting US President Donald Trump behind bars in Tehran's Enghelab Square on November 3, 2026. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Ali Hamedani,

and Jerusalem News Syndicate

3 min read
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Iranian officials and state-affiliated media outlets have issued a wave of threats against Britain and European countries, warning that US and NATO military bases could face missile strikes in the event of a renewed conflict.

One state-affiliated newspaper even ran an AI-generated picture showing an Iranian military officer standing in front of a map of Europe covered in red pins.

Three of the pins were in the UK with the words, ‘We’ll see what happens,’ in English written across the map of this country.

Threats from Tehran to the West intensified on Tuesday following a US strike the previous night on an Iranian missile facility on Qeshm Island, off the country’s southern coast.

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Topics:

Iran

IRGC

US

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