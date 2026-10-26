‘We reject all forms of religious hatred and discrimination’, Pope tells Jewish delegation

Pope Leo XIV has reiterated Catholicism's commitment to the rejection of antisemitism, telling the American Jewish Committee (AJC) that “the Church fights against it, on the basis of the Gospel itself”.

The pontiff was addressing a delegation from the AJC, a US-based worldwide Jewish advocacy organisation, at the Vatican last week, where he spoke about the “friendship between Jews and Catholics”.

He said: “Rooted in our shared spiritual heritage, this friendship... calls us to defend human dignity, to serve the poor, to protect religious freedom and to promote justice and peace.

“Essential to this commitment is the rejection of all forms of religious and ethnic hatred and discrimination. In this regard…..I affirmed that, ‘the Church does not tolerate antisemitism and fights against it, on the basis of the Gospel itself’.