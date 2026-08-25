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‘We cannot afford to eat’ – Pain on the streets of Iran as surging prices make food ‘too expensive’ for many

Iranians tell the JC of their suffering after the US announced new swingeing sanctions Washington is calling an ‘economic D-Day’

August 25, 2026 19:43
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Drivers queue at a petrol station in Tehran, on August 25, 2026. There are reports some petrol stations have closed and others have shortages due to fears prices will rocket. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

By

Ali Hamedani

5 min read
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Iranians have spoken of their despair as prices in the country surge, and revealed many people cannot now afford to buy food.

The Iranian regime has vowed to fight back against expanded US sanctions aimed at further isolating its economy, after Washington pledged to launch an “economic D-Day”.

Iranians who spoke to the JC described mounting anger and anxiety over the deteriorating situation they face on the streets.

One, Babak, not his real name, is a doctor.

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Topics:

Iran

Sanctions

United States

Donald Trump

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