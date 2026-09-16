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‘We are home again’: Vienna’s Jewish community welcomes renovation of 200-year-old synagogue

Built in 1826, the Stadttempel was the city’s only shul to survive Kristallnacht, with its worshippers including Theodore Herzl and Simon Wiesenthal

September 16, 2026 11:28
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Stadttempel shul (Image: © WienTourismus/Gregor Hofbauer)

By

Anthea Gerrie

3 min read
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The restoration of Vienna’s oldest surviving synagogue has been completed at a cost of £9m in the year of its 200th anniversary and in time for the High Holy Days.

Built in 1826, the Stadttempel’s worshippers included Theodor Herzl and Simon Wiesenthal. Franz Schubert composed music in honour of its opening. It was the only shul in the Austrian capital to survive Kristallnacht, having been built in accordance with an edict that required all non-Catholic places of worship to be hidden from sight on the street. Its location was such that it could not have been destroyed without badly damaging other buildings immediately adjoining it.

The city’s Jewish leaders have greeted the reopening of the historic Stadttempel saying: “We are home again.”

Celebrated 19th century Austrian architect Joseph Korhnausel designed the synagogue with an oval layout and two-tier gallery, in the Biedermeier style that was fashionable in the period, with room for 700 congregants.

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Vienna

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