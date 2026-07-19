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US strikes Iranian targets after soldiers killed in Jordan

Iranian coastal surveillance facilities and missile and drone storage sites were among targets hit

July 19, 2026 10:14
GettyImages-2286061140 (1).jpg
A heavily-damaged bridge which was hit by a US strike is pictured along the road connecting Roudan and Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on July 18, 2026. The United States hit Iran on July 17, with Tehran accusing US forces of striking civilians sites and drawing Iranian threats of reprisals on regional infrastructure. A battle over the strategic Strait of Hormuz has rekindled the war in the Middle East and the foes have traded fire for six days running. (Photo: Getty Images)

By

JCReporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read
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The US military struck Iranian targets last night for an eighth consecutive night, hours after U.S. Central Command said the Islamic Republic had killed two US service members in Jordan the previous day.

Iranian coastal surveillance and air defence facilities, maritime capabilities and missile and drone storage sites were among the targets struck, according to the American Cenral Command. Also struck were Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces involved in Friday’s missile and drone attack that killed  American troops in Jordan.

The wave of strikes lasted approximately five-and-a-half hours, according to the statement.

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