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US should no longer give Israel ‘unconditional support’ says Rahm Emanuel in fiercely critical speech

Former White House chief of staff was speaking in Tel Aviv amid speculation over his own run for Democratic nomination

July 9, 2026 16:35
RAHM EMANUEL CREDIT ISRAEL HADARI.jpeg
Rahm Emanuel speaking at Tel Aviv University on Wednesday (Israel Hadari)

By

Jenni Frazer

5 min read
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Former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel has warned the US should no longer offer “unconditional support” to Israel, in a speech that was fiercely critical of Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.

The veteran of the Barack Obama presidency was speaking at the Centre for the Study of America at Tel Aviv University on Wednesday, amid speculation that he may vying for the Democratic nomination in the next American election.

Emanuel, a former mayor of Chicago and most recently US ambassador to Japan under President Joe Biden, pulled no punches as he claimed Israel “had turned from being known for your technological prowess to being considered primarily a territorial pariah. You need to think about what that means for your future.”

The leading Jewish politician whose father was born in Jerusalem has always been an outspoken defender of Israel: but this speech marks a distinct change in tone.

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Topics:

Israel

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