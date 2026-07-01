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US envoy who introduced Donald Trump to Melania wants to bring Israel and Palestinians together on football pitch

President’s friend Paolo Zampolli calls for match ‘to promote peace and coexistence’ in exclusive JC interview

July 1, 2026 12:56
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Paolo Zampolli (left) with Shimon Peres (right) and property magnate Morris Moinian

By

Yoav Borowitz

3 min read

As the matchmaker who introduced Donald Trump to First Lady Melania decades ago, he’s one of the president’s closest friends.

So when US special envoy for global cooperation Paolo Zampolli speaks it’s worth taking notice – and that includes his backing for a proposed football match between Israeli and Palestinian teenagers.

Speaking exclusively to the JC as the World Cup takes place, he said: "I believe it would be a mistake not to play this game.

“We are all for global partnerships and all we want to do is promote peace and coexistence in the Middle East which would just create a much better life, a better present and better future for all.”

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Topics:

World Cup 2026

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