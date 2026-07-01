US envoy who introduced Donald Trump to Melania wants to bring Israel and Palestinians together on football pitch

Zampolli spoke out after a flashpoint in the first week of the tournament, when a young Jewish football fan took his place at the Iran-New Zealand match in Los Angeles draped in an Israel flag, only for security guards to remove it from him “for your own safety”.

Other fans nearby were allowed to wave Palestine flags, sparking outrage from some critics.

FIFA denied double standards saying the Israel supporter had “repeatedly used a flag in a manner intended to provoke and antagonize other fans in the surrounding area”.

But Zampolli posted shortly afterwads: "Sports should be a bridge that unites. I hope FIFA applies the same fair rules to all flags. Antisemitism has no place in sports."

Speaking to the JC, he said he remains "deeply troubled by this incident”, following which the security staff failed to return the flag to the Israel supporter.

Zampolli said: “There is no place for antisemitism in sports, especially this accident we saw with FIFA. I hope this thing is rectified as soon as possible.”

Despite FIFA defending the actions of staff at the stadium in Los Angeles, Zampolli suggests what happened was double standards.

He says: "I must say, this thing made me sad and worried. There is no place whatsoever for this kind of discrimination. If you allow a Palestinian flag you should allow an Israeli flag like you allow all flags.

“But I also want to say something to the defence of FIFA and its President, Giani Infantino, who is a close friend of mine and of President Trump. I know Giani very well and I also know he is pro-Israel as he is pro-Peace.”

He credits Infantino for the “genius idea” to “arrange a historic game between Israel and Palestine Under 15 Football teams in New York in September.

“I think nothing can bring people together more than football and sports at large.”

Paolo Zampolli is greeted by Benjamin Netanyahu

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Infantino's proposal was backed by Zampolli and accepted by the Israeli Football Association, which agreed for the first time to hold a friendly match against Palestine, even though the Israeli government has yet to recognise it.

However, the Palestinians have so far declined to take up FIFA's offer to organize the game in New York.

Italian-born and Catholic, Zampolli’s friends included the late Shimon Peres, former president of Israel. “He used to tell me: 'Paolo, you're the first Italian Jew.’

“Almost all my friends are Jewish and I'm also very close to Prime Minister Netanyahu as well as Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon and former UK Ambassador, Ron Prosor and former US Ambassador, Gilad Ardan.

“I love Israel and I can't stand antisemitism which makes me very worried in the last few years.”

A month after October 7th, Zampolli - at the time ambassador to the UN for Dominica – wrote to then Pope Francis calling for the Church to take a stand against antisemitism as anti-Israel demonstrations were springing up around the world.

The letter said: “I am writing to you as a citizen of the world, a humble advocate for peace, and as a voice of millions who yearn for an end to the suffering in all the regions of the Middle East war. This violence happening, as well as its spill-over effects, is dangerous.”

Zampolli urged Francis to suggest “a collaboration with the leaders of the Muslim faith” which would “send a strong and unified signal to the world that religious differences should never be a cause for violence and suffering.

"And that fanaticism, radicalisation and the love for martyrs and death and destruction can never beat messages of love, peace and cooperation.”

Almost three years on, he remains steadfast in his stand against hate. He told the JC: "As long as I act on behalf of President Trump and Secretary Rubio, I will continue to do all I can to enhance global cooperation and peace. But the truth is I did it even before, because for me it's a passion."

As for the full story of Trump’s introduction in the 90s to the woman who would become his wife, Zampolli discreetly refrains from telling all, saying only. "It's all mentioned in Melania's autobiography, page 31.

"I'll just say – if you make sure a man meets a women on the 5th night of Hannukah magic happens.”