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US congressman claims he was ‘detained by settlers’ on ‘my trip to Palestine’

Israeli officials say Ro Khanna had entered area where access is prohibited for ‘safety and security’

July 12, 2026 20:12
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Ro Khanna in April (Win McNamee/Getty)

By

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read
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An American congressman who is facing a backlash after supporting a fellow Democrat with a Nazi tattoo has claimed he was detained by “settlers’ on a trip to Israel.

California Representative Ro Khanna said: “Israeli settlers, brandishing American made M4s, detained me and other Americans on my trip to Palestine.” 

The congressman has backed Graham Platner in his bid as Democrat for the Maine Senate, despite the candidate’s Nazi tattoo.

Platner has now withdrawn in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct.

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