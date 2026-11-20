But perhaps it would make little difference whoever was at the helm, given that this is a body that in its wisdom days ago saw fit to give Iran a place on the Committee for Programme and Coordination.

This is a group that oversees international work on human rights, women’s rights, counterterrorism.

The notion that the Islamic Republic should be on this committee is beyond parody – yet its place had the backing of 144 countries in a secret ballot.

Among the opponents were Canada and Australia, who joined human rights campaigners in condemning Iran’s election.

As for Britain, the government had not opposed Iran’s earlier nomination but now said it strongly regretted the result while declining to reveal how it voted.

In this climate, cynics might question whether there is any point at all in remaining an active member for Israel.

Danny Danon, Permanent Representative of Israel to the UN (Credit: Getty Images) Getty Images

But the Jewish state’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, is having none of that. Although he warns extremists or “radical elements” are in the process of seizing control, there’s no question of giving up: the challenge now is rescuing the UN and restoring it to its original purpose, not only for Israel but for the sake of all its well-intentioned members.

He told the JC: “I think radical elements are taking over the narrative, the agenda, the funding of the UN, and we must stop that.”

Meanwhile, while Israel is being publicly subjected to what it regards as politically motivated attacks by many UN members, sources tell the JC that behind the scenes it is forging closer strategic relationships with nations that regard Iran as a common threat.

In some cases, these working partnerships are with governments that remain reluctant or frankly unwilling to acknowledge their cooperation with Jerusalem openly.

Danon was speaking to the JC from Krakow, Poland, as he accompanied a delegation of UN ambassadors ahead of a visit to Israel. The trip is part of Jerusalem’s efforts to challenge what he describes as the “blood libels” directed against the Jewish state “coming from not only member states but also from UN organisations”.

Yet this hostility is only one part of a wider international picture, he emphasises: “I have to say that we are not alone. We have allies around the world. We are grateful for that. We see what’s happening today in Latin America with so many countries standing with Israel, and for that we are grateful.”

A senior political source explained to the JC that that Israel recognises the pragmatic reality that countries sometimes vote against it at the UN because of domestic pressures, including politicians worrying about voters’ support. That means there’s an understanding in Jerusalem that, whatever the public rhetoric, it doesn’t necessarily equate with a fundamental deterioration in bilateral relations.

Forgotten ideals: The UN Building in New York (Credit: Getty Images) Getty Images

The source said: “When countries vote at the United Nations or in other international forums, their votes do not always fall where Israel would have hoped, often because of domestic political considerations.”

However, this insight borne out of realpolitik has never stretched to being supine, and even their harshest critics would acknowledge prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his foreign secretary Gideon Sa’ar have been forthright in expressing their views.

“In the past, Israel has frequently turned a blind eye or turned the other cheek,” the source said.

“But what Sa’ar has established is that if a government goes out of its way to make political attacks against Israel, those attacks will not go unanswered.”

Witness the strong line taken against the UK government, after it brought in sanctions targeting the settlements but potentially having a far wider knock-on effect against trade with Israel.

Israel’s reprisal measures and the plunging temperature of bilateral relations are said to have dramatically reduced Britain’s influence in the region.

But at the same time the threat of Iran and its increasing terror activities on foreign soil have led a number of European countries to quietly strengthen their ties with Israel: shared enemies translates into shared interests.

The senior source said: “There are around half a dozen countries in Europe, predominantly in eastern Europe, which see the Iranian threat as a reason to strengthen their relations with Israel.”

Indeed, this increasing closeness may be an unintended consequence of the Iranian Republic ratcheting up attacks and plots globally in recent months, and one that Tehran may come to regret.

Says the source: “There has been a galvanising of nations that were already friendly towards Israel to varying degrees, but which are now even closer because of the Iranian threat.

“Some of these countries depend on cooperation with Israel for their air- defence systems. Others have faced cyberattacks from Iran.

“But they are not necessarily shouting about these relationships publicly, often because of domestic political considerations.”

According to this account, some governments are effectively keeping their cooperation with Israel out of the public spotlight, preferring to maintain and enhance valuable security and diplomatic relationships without drawing attention to them at home.

Although these nations recognise the benefits of working closely with Israel on defence, intelligence, trade, medicine and technology, openly acknowledging those ties can carry a domestic political cost.

The result is a growing disparity between what some governments say about Israel publicly and the relationships they continue to cultivate behind the scenes.

The contrast between what’s best as experts and leaders understand it and public discourse as it plays out in protests and national media is increasingly stark.

In short, public opinion is increasingly at odds with the interests of nation states when it comes to Israel.

“There are countries that know cooperation with Israel is in their interests when it comes to security, trade, medical advancement, academia and innovation,” says the senior source.

“But they are also responding to public opinion on the streets, which has been shaped by a deluge of anti-Israel social media, some of it arguably backed by nefarious forces, and by sections of the mainstream media that have adopted an extraordinarily one-sided approach to the conflict.

“As a result, governments are making decisions based on very different political calculations.”

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband speaks during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine (Credit: Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

The UK offers a particularly dramatic example of domestic political considerations overriding the benefits of cooperation with Israel, the source says. How else to explain the way in which recent days foreign secretary Ed Miliband has repeatedly lambasted Israel as the “occupying power” for what he says is a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, without even a mention of Hamas and its responsibility for the situation on the ground? It’s impossible to exclude the suspicion that thoughts of ensuring the “Gaza vote” doesn’t go to the Greens or independent MPs in the event of an early general election next year are behind the Westminster rhetoric.

“The British government would not be taking such a horrifically monochromatic line against the State of Israel if it were not politically beneficial for them at home,” says the senior insider.

Still, multiple sources have told the JC that Israel is adamant: it will not punish British citizens for the words and actions of its government by refusing to share life-saving intelligence.

Perhaps that very knowledge has even enabled Miliband to speak out quite so brazenly against Israel, knowing there are limits to the diplomatic consequences of his word.

But the senior source is clear in the belief that the Britain’s increasingly critical approach to towards Jerusalem is utterly at odds with the benefits of bilateral cooperation.

“They know it is not beneficial for Britain in terms of security.

“They know it is not beneficial in terms of trade, academic advancement, medical advancement or innovation. When you weigh up all the reasons for taking such an overly critical, one-sided position against Israel, the consequences are negative in almost every respect.

“The one exception is public opinion at home.

“That is where the political benefit lies.”

The source was especially scathing of Miliband and the apparent desperation to shore up electoral support.

“The only thing the Labour government can do to win votes back from the Greens is to be anti-Israel.

“Every other policy is controversial within their voting base, whether it is migration, environmental projects or energy bills.

“But attacking Israel is the one issue that unites large sections of their supporters, some of whom are militantly passionate about it.

“If I were Ed Miliband’s political strategist, the one thing I would be telling him is to keep attacking Israel.

“It gets him good headlines and wins back votes from the very people Labour has been losing.

“It is not because it is good for the British people.

“It is not because it improves British security, or benefits British hospitals, academia, innovation or trade.

“The only thing it is good for is Ed Miliband’s polling numbers.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Credit: Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

This isn’t only a matter of Britain, of course.

Similar tensions between shared high-level national interests and impassioned public opinion are being played out in democracies across Europe and increasingly in the US.

For Israel, the battle must be played out on multiple fronts: in media, quiet backroom diplomacy, and – coming back to the UN – where possible through international bodies, however hostile.

Israel has increasingly placed public diplomacy at the centre of its foreign policy.

The emphasis is not just on defending its global reputation, but also on influencing the public attitudes that can ultimately determine how foreign governments behave towards it.

Public opinion is now directly influencing the decisions of governments and is thus a matter of strategic importance.

The UN will be key.

But Danon believes the problem runs far deeper than anti-Israel rhetoric and cannot be resolved through diplomatic visits alone.

With Guterres’s term drawing to a close at the end of the year, the ambassador is calling for a fundamental overhaul of an organisation he believes has lost its way.

He told the JC: “I think the UN must go through a major reform.

“I hope that the new Secretary General will lead the organisation into another direction, and that the UN will focus on the real issues instead of the bias against Israel.”