UN watchdog raises ‘serious proliferation concern’ over Iranian nuclear facilities

The UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has said that the lack of information being provided by Iran on its nuclear enrichment plant is cause for “serious proliferation concern”.

Iran has not allowed any UN inspectors into its nuclear facilities since it reportedly started rebuilding its systems following the joint US/Israeli strikes that destroyed major sites, including the Fordow plant, last June.

The targets of the strikes also included a tunnel network where diplomats believe Iran’s Isfahan Fuel Enrichment Plant (IFEP) is located.

The IAEA had planned to inspect the site on June 13 last year but this was cancelled due to the hostilities, and officials have not been allowed to visit since.