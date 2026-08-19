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UAE cuts off trade with Iran after missile strikes

The Gulf nation has intercepted more than 3,000 Iranian missiles and drones since the start of the war

August 19, 2026 11:20
Dubai.jpg
An Emirates aircraft flies past plumes of smoke from an ongoing fire near Dubai International Airport following an Iranian strike on March 16, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Andrew Bernard,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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The United Arab Emirates announced that it was cutting off trade with Iran on Tuesday after the Islamic Republic fired two ballistic missiles at the country in its first attack against the Gulf nation in months.

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence said that the pair of missiles were targeting maritime shipping and fell into the sea without causing damage. An earlier statement said the missiles were detected by the country’s air defences and that one had fallen within UAE territorial waters.

The attempted strike prompted air defence alerts for residents in Dubai and the neighbouring emirate of Sharjah.

Hours after the attack, Afra Al Hameli, director of the UAE foreign ministry's strategic communications department, said that the country was cutting its economic ties with Iran.

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Topics:

UAE

Iran

Israel Iran War

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