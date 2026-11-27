Georgian police responded using pepper spray, according to NTV. A photo posted on X also appears to show a Beşiktaş fan being carried out of the stadium on a stretcher.

BREAKING:



The UEFA Europa League match between Beşiktaş (Turkey) and Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel) in Batumi, Georgia had to be stopped for 30 minutes after Turkish fans attacked Georgian police who entered the stands to confiscate illegal Palestinian flags pic.twitter.com/di6kWmAL3u — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 26, 2026

The referee halted the match amid the crowd chaos in the 26th minute. Both the officiating team and the Beşiktaş players, who had refused to shake hands with their Israeli opponents before the game, left the field.

The match was resumed following a 30-minute delay, after the Beşiktaş players and director of football spoke to the Turkish fans to calm tensions.

During the half-time break, Beşiktaş posted a statement denouncing the “disproportionate” response of the Georgian police.

“We strongly condemn the security forces for using disproportionate force against our fans before and during our first team’s Uefa Europa League match against Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Batumi, Georgia, and extend our get-well wishes to the fans affected by the incidents,” the club read.

It also confirmed it had lodged a complaint with Uefa over the fans’ treatment by the Georgian police.

Players react as the referee stops the match (photo: AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

After the delay, Beşiktaş won the game 2-1, with late goals from Junior Olaitan and Orkun Kökçü securing the Turkish side a third win from five in the competition.

Be’er Sheva responded with a consolation effort from Javon East. The Israeli side is yet to pick up a win during this season’s Europa League campaign.

Violence continued outside the stadium after the final whistle; another video posted on X appears to show punches being thrown and police using pepper spray on the Turkish fans, who can be heard coughing.

On the pitch, the Beşiktaş players posed for a team photo after the match in front of a banner reading: “Resist the occupation – freedom for Palestine”.

Ivorian left-back Kassoum Ouattara also took a Palestine flag from the crowd and placed it over the Uefa logo on the advertising hoardings.

In response to the events of the match, Georgia’s interior ministry released a statement saying the Beşiktaş fans “flagrantly breached public order through profanities and by throwing various objects, disobeyed lawful police demands, resisted law enforcement officers, and entered into physical confrontations with them”.

“They damaged stadium infrastructure, including seats, which they subsequently threw at law enforcement officers, thereby endangering their lives and health,” it continued.

“Police took appropriate measures to curb violence, de-escalate the situation, and protect public safety, including using special means.

“As a result of the violent actions carried out by supporters, three employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were injured, sustaining injuries of varying severity.”

It went on to confirm that 16 individuals were detained by the Georgian police, adding that this was due to physical violence and not the display of Palestine flags.

Georgian police using tear gas on the Beşiktaş fans (photo: AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

“Reports have also circulated in certain foreign media outlets claiming that the use of force by police was linked to the display of pro-Palestinian flags and banners, which does not correspond to reality,” the statement continued.

“We categorically deny this information and emphasise that violent actions by supporters and physical confrontations with law enforcement officers began before those flags and banners were displayed, already during the march toward the stadium.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasises that everyone on Georgian territory must comply with Georgian law, regardless of citizenship or nationality.”

Meanwhile, the Turkish Football Federation came to the defence of Beşiktaş, which currently sits third in Turkey’s top division, the Süper Lig.

“We strongly condemn the unacceptable attitudes, behaviour, and actions directed at Beşiktaş supporters inside and outside the stadium before and during the Uefa Europa League match between our representative Beşiktaş and Hapoel Be’er-Sheva in Georgia,” the statement read.

Several other Turkish clubs also wrote messages of solidarity with Beşiktaş online. Erzurumspor posted on X: “If you can’t stop an injustice, make it known to everyone,” accompanied with a video of the Beşiktaş supporters with Palestine flags and banners

Trabzonspor posted a robust statement, which began: “We do not accept Turkish clubs being denied the right to play their home matches in their own country, in front of their own fans, when facing clubs from the occupying state of Israel.”

“We also strongly condemn the disproportionate intervention by security forces against Beşiktaş fans in Georgia this evening,” it added.

Turkey’s two most successful clubs, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, also posted statements standing with their rival on X.

Beşiktaş coach Vincenzo Italiano’s post-match statement sent his “best wishes” to the fans who were hospitalised, adding: “Our fans supported us very well. We have a great fan base. I am very saddened by what happened.”

There are three fixtures left to play for each team in the Europa League group phase. Beşiktaş will travel to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen, host Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, and end with a game against Omonoia in Cyprus.

Hapoel Be’er Sheva will host Italian giants Juventus and Spanish side Celta Vigo before a trip to England to face high-flying Bournemouth.